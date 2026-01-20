Assam: Auction of 100% dust tea made mandatory for another year

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea Board India has extended for one more year the mandatory auctions of 100% dust grade of tea, with effect from January 1, 2026.

Dust grade of tea consists of the finest particles of tea leaves, resembling powder or granules, and is known for producing a strong, rich-coloured, and quick-brewing cup of tea. It is sold under different brand names and also used in the manufacture of tea bags, as it infuses very quickly.

The Board issued an order to that effect, saying, “In exercise of power conferred upon the Tea Board vide order No. S.O. 855(E) dated 23.02.2024 and in consultation with the Central Government, the Tea Board hereby specifies that the provisions contained in paragraph 21(1) of the Tea (Marketing) Control Order, 2003 shall remain applicable for an additional period of one (01) year beyond December 31, 2025.”

The auction of 100% dust grade of tea was made mandatory by the Tea Board India for Assam and other tea-producing states initially on April 1, 2024. The Board then periodically extended the order, issuing the most recent one on January 13, 2026. The order is marked for distribution to the All Tea Producer Association, All Buyer Association, All Tea Exporter Association, All Registered Auction Organisers, etc.

