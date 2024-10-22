Assam: AXX gears up to elect next president through new procedure

Staff Reporters

Guwahati: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) is gearing up to elect new top office-bearers for the term 2025-27 through a new procedure of selection.

“The post of the AXX president will be filled up through a high-powered committee, which will put forward the names of five candidates. The president will be elected from amongst the five candidates, and AXX members from the districts and branches will vote to select one of the five candidates for the post,” the president of AXX, Surjyakanta Hazarika, told The Sentinel today.

Hazarika stated that the decision for the new procedure of election was taken at the Narayanpur session of the AXX last year.

During the election process, none of the voters of the districts and branches of AXX are allowed to make public the names of the candidates. In case any district or branch member divulges the names of the candidates, disciplinary action will be taken against the district or branch concerned, and their votes will be considered ineligible.

Similarly, the process of electing the vice president and the secretary general will also be different. The election to these posts will be conducted by an election committee.

Before the election process starts, the AXX has directed all districts and branches to hold their biennial sessions. The districts are directed to organize the session by January 2025, and the branches are to hold theirs by December 2024. During these sessions, the districts and branches have to form their new executive committees.

It should be mentioned here that the term of the present body of the AXX will come to an end in March 2025. There are 33 district and 900 branch committees in the state.

