Assam: AXX team will go to Singapore, if needed, says Basanta Kumar Goswami

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: A delegation of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), if necessary, would travel to Singapore to convince the members of the Assam Association, Singapore, to come to Assam to cooperate with the CID investigating the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg. AXX president Basanta Kumar Goswami said this before the media here today.

Goswami said that the AXX is communicating with former Assam Association, Singapore, president Wazid and general secretary Abhimanyu Talukdar. He, however, said that despite repeated attempts, the Xabha could not contact the present office-bearers of the Assam Association, Singapore, as their mobile phones were found switched off.

The CID had again summoned the members of the Assam Association, Singapore, who were reportedly present during the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg. However, barring Rupkamal Kalita, none of the others turned up.

Reacting to this, Goswami said that a delegation of the Xabha would travel to Singapore to convince the Assam Association members to come and help the investigation. “We will assure them of all kinds of security here,” Goswami added.

Meanwhile, a resolution passed in the executive body meeting of the Xahitya Xabha underlined that the apex body was satisfied with the way and manner the CID investigation was being carried out. It, however, said that politics should not be allowed in any manner in the unfortunate death of Zubeen Garg, the resolution further underlined.

