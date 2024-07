A Correspondent

PATHSALA: Bajali police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of 33-year-old businessman Ibrahim Ali, from a hotel in Paltan Bazaar area in Guwahati.The tragic incident took place in the Dhumarpur area of Bajali district on July 1, when Ibrahim Ali was returning home with his mother, Shahera Khatun, from a nearby warehouse. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

