Assam: Bamboo bridge to Boksa Hill rock sculptures falls apart

A Correspondent

BOKAKHAT: Although the Archaeology Department studies various archaeological sites and highlights their historical significance, it is unfortunate that the rock sculptures scattered across Boksa Hill, adjoining Deopahar in Numaligarh, have remained neglected and ignored for generations. Local conscious citizens have questioned why the government and the concerned authorities continue to overlook these historic rock carvings.

A rickety bamboo bridge is the only means of access to the site, and it is now in danger of falling apart.

According to local legends, these ruins are associated with stories from the Mahabharata. Many believe that the remains are connected to the battle between Bhima and Jarasandha. As per the folklore, Jarasandha had imprisoned many people in a stone box-shaped prison on this hill. Bhima later killed Jarasandha and broke open the prison with his mace, freeing the captives. It is believed that the hill came to be known as "Boksa Hill" because of this box-like stone prison.

It is worth mentioning that the Numaligarh region is deeply connected with the histories of the Kachari and Ahom kingdoms. Historical records frequently mention this area. Some people believe that these ruins date back to the reigns of the Kachari or Ahom rulers, while others feel the sculptures resemble the ruins of Deopahar from the 9th-10th century.

Though opinions differ regarding the origin of Boksa Hill, everyone agrees that the ruins deserve proper scientific study. Locals urge the government and the Archaeological Department to preserve and arrange the scattered rock sculptures and develop the site into a tourist attraction.

Among the sculptures is a gigantic footprint-like impression, which many claim to be the footprint of Bhima. The rocks also bear stone inscriptions. Despite its historical and tourism potential, the site remains completely neglected. The area is also a habitat for wild elephants.

Boksa Hill is located about one kilometre from National Highway 39. On the route to the hill lies the Rangchali River, over which Numaligarh Tea Estate has constructed a bamboo bridge. Workers of the tea estate as well as tourists use this dilapidated bamboo bridge to reach Boksa Hill. Although a serious accident could occur at any moment, no authority appears concerned about the danger.

Recently, a group of foreign tourists crossed this same bamboo bridge to visit the neglected rock sculptures of Boksa Hill.

Also Read: Bokakhat: Villagers forced to use bamboo bridge, risking life and limb