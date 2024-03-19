Assam: Better days ahead for Mines and Minerals Department

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Mines and Minerals Department is headed towards a rosy future, as its recent revenue collection has seen a rising trend over the past few years and four exploration projects under the central government are expected to bear fruit soon.

In the last six years, the department's revenue has gone up several notches, barring FY 2020-21, when the pandemic hit, to touch Rs 3173.93 in FY 2023-24 (up to January 2024).

The Directorate of Geology and Mining, under the Mines & Minerals Department of the Government of Assam, is responsible for the administration of minerals, including exploration and survey of minerals, auction of minerals, grant of exploration licences, mining lease on minerals and petroleum to both public and private sector organizations, realization of royalty, rent, fee, etc. on various minerals, oil, and natural gas produced from the mining lease areas. The revenue of the department is derived from all such activities and functions.

Sources in the department said that in 2018-19, the revenue generated amounted to Rs 2562.80 crore, with Rs 2335.73 crore of revenue generated in 2019-20, Rs 1489.20 crore in 2020-21, Rs 2538.77 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 4121.36 crore in 2022-23, and a revenue of Rs 3173.93 crore generated in 2023-24, up to January 2024.

In the last three financial years, the revenue collection of the department exceeded the target. In 2021-22, the revenue target was Rs 2291.33 crore, but the department was able to collect Rs 2538.77 crore, exceeding the target by 110.8%. In 2022-23, the target was set at Rs 2500.4 crore, and collection was Rs 4121.36 crore, exceeding the target by 165.82%. In the current financial year of 2023-24, a target revenue of Rs 4278.66 was set, and the collection until January 2024 has been pegged at Rs 3173.93 crore, exceeding the target by 74.18%. Departmental sources are optimistic that the target is likely to be exceeded by March, the end of this FY.

Geological investigation works carried out by the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Assam, are basically ongoing schemes that are executed through budget allocations. For the first time, however, the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) of the Government of India has approved three exploration projects on limestone, iron, and silimanite in Assam, with a project value of Rs. 10.34 crore. Also, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has given technical approval for the exploration of coal at Larbo, Dima Hasao District. Exploration work is going on for all four projects.

