Will implement steps to check illegal mining in Dehing Patkai, Gauhati High Court told

GUWAHATI: The Additional Advocate General of Assam appearing for the State Government has submitted that the State Government has decided to implement the recommendations and the remedial measures suggested by the One-Man Enquiry Commission for the purpose of checking the illegal mining activities in the Dehing Patkai rainforest.

It is also submitted that the State Government (vide notification dated June 15, 2021) has declared the Dehing Patkai area a national park that comprises districts Tinsukia and Dibrugarh and the Forest Division of Digboi and Dibrugarh.

The State Government’s counsel further stated that the State Government would take steps in phases on the suggested remedial measures to check the illegal coal mining activities in the area and would make every endeavour to complete those remedial measures at the earliest.

This Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL-3/2022) was registered by this Court taking cognizance of the news articles published in the media on November 14, 2019 in respect of the illegal mining at Patkai Hills. It was pleaded that Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve, of which Saleki is a part, is the largest rainforest in India and stretches for 575 sq. km across Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar districts of Upper Assam. However, the biodiversity of the forest land is in danger on account of the establishment of high-polluting industries such as coal mines, oil refineries, gas drilling, etc. It is also contended that a large number of animals and birds living in the area are also affected by the illegal activities in the said area.

It is noticed that, looking at the seriousness of the matter, the state government, while exercising powers under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, constituted a ‘One-Man Enquiry Commission’ headed by Justice (Retd.) B.P. Katakey, retired Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to cause an inquiry into the aforesaid allegations with specific Terms of Reference for the Commission. The One-Man Enquiry Commission has submitted its report to the State Government on April 17, 2021, which was tabled before the Assembly.

Taking into consideration the above facts and circumstances of the case, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam, was of the opinion that the object of registering the present PIL was fructified. The bench disposed of the PIL.

