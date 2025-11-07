Assam: Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta Resigns from Chief Information Commissioner Post

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta resigned as the State Chief Information Commissioner today so as to erase doubts among the public in responses to RTI applications that have sought details of the financial aid given to his sibling Shyamkanu Mahanta and some other organizations by various departments of the state government.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the unnatural death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore, is in judicial custody now.

Speaking to the media after resigning, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “My younger brother Shyamkanu Mahanta’s name has been embroiled in the case against the death of Zubeen Garg. It’s a call from my conscience that if there is any query regarding my sibling, I need to quit the post so that the public doesn’t have any doubt in RTI replies. I had already informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of this. On November 4, 2025, the office of the Assam Information Commissioner received an RTI application regarding Shyamkanu Mahanta and others. I submitted my resignation letter to the governor on November 5. If I continue to hold the post of the Chief Information Commissioner, the public may suspect my influence on the RTI replies. I also informed the Chief Minister of my decision to quit. He okayed it.”

After his retirement as the DGP, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had joined the Assam Information Commission as the Chief Information Commissioner on April 5, 2023.

