Zubeen death case: GMCH employee’s shocking revelation

‘Siddharth used to take 30% of the money Zubeen gave for patients’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a shocking revelation, it has now emerged that Siddharth Sharma even kept for himself 30% of the money that Zubeen donated to people for availing treatment at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for different ailments.

This fact came to light today during the SIT’s questioning of GMCH employee Dipu Karmakar, who was entrusted by Zubeen with the job of providing medical help to the people he recommended for treatment and paid their medical bills.

During a raid conducted by the SIT in the residence of Siddharth Sharma, a diary was found with Dipu Karmakar’s name, phone number and details of medical expenses in the names of different people. The SIT then summoned Karmakar for questioning with regard to the diary discovered in Siddharth’s place. Following the summons, Karmakar appeared before the SIT today.

On his exit from the CID office, where he was quizzed by the SIT, Karmakar divulged the details of his questioning in front of the media. He said, “I looked after the patients recommended to me from 2010 to 2024. I took care of 288 patients in 15 years. Dada (Zubeen) used to write my name and phone number on a slip of paper and give it to the patient. The patient used to come to me, and I helped them to get treatment. Dada used to visit GMCH and personally enquire about the welfare of the patients. He would ask me if they are getting proper treatment. I met him every 2-3 days. The relatives of the patients collected the money for the medical expenses from Siddharth. They later told me that Siddharth kept back 30% of the total amount from every patient. In December last year, Siddharth came and told me Zubeenda had asked for the diary in which I kept the records. I said I will give it to ‘dada’, but Siddharth insisted that I hand it over to him, and he took it from me.”

Karmakar also said that the SIT has directed him to appear before them again after gathering more details. He also revealed that the SIT examined his bank accounts.

