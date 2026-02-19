Assam: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Exhorts Booth Workers

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday sought to energize booth committees and reinforce last-mile connectivity with voters as he addressed a massive Pristha Pramukh Sanmilan at the Mancotta Field here. This is the first visit of Nitin Nabin to Assam after he assumed the office of the BJP national president.

Around 22,000 booth-level functionaries from the six legislative assembly constituencies of Dibrugarh district were present at the event organized during the two-day visit by the BJP chief.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s event was attended by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, state ministers, MLAs, and other senior party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin highlighted the critical role of booth-level leaders in shaping electoral outcomes and called upon each booth chief to personally connect with at least 60 voters in their respective areas to deepen public outreach and strengthen voter engagement ahead of the polls.

“The policy of the BJP is Nation First, Party Next, unlike the Congress, which has always placed party interests above the nation. We also follow the principle of zero corruption, which sets us apart from previous regimes,” Nabin said, drawing applause from the packed field.

In his address, the BJP chief emphasized the importance of preserving Assam’s cultural identity while pursuing rapid development. He referenced landmarks and traditions such as Lachit Maidam, Bihu, Majuli, and Kaziranga National Park, noting that cultural preservation and economic progress must advance hand in hand.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he termed unprecedented development in Assam over the past decade. Highlighting the state’s transformation, Nabin pointed to the expansion of road and transport infrastructure, the construction of new airports, the establishment of additional medical colleges and enhanced healthcare facilities, the strengthening of educational institutions, the implementation of rural development and poverty alleviation schemes, and a range of women’s empowerment initiatives and youth-oriented employment programs.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership and Chief Minister Sarma’s tireless efforts, Assam has witnessed a transformation that was unimaginable under the Congress. Roads, hospitals, colleges, employment—all of this has reached the people because of decisive governance,” Nabin said.

He contrasted the BJP’s governance record with what he described as policy paralysis under previous regimes, arguing that the Congress had left Assam stagnant for decades while the BJP had ushered in an era of accountability, efficiency, and inclusive growth.

The BJP chief also laid emphasis on discipline within the party ranks, coordinated campaigning, and greater participation of youth and women in the political process. He urged booth chiefs to ensure that every voter in their area is contacted personally and that the party’s message of development and good governance reaches every household. The Sanmilan concluded with a collective call to action, as party leaders expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive term in Assam.

