Assam BJP President Pays Tribute to Rani Lakshmibai and Wishes Renowned Artist Dipen Barua on Their Birth Anniversaries

Guwahati: Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia today honoured two remarkable figures whose lives embody courage and cultural dedication. Marking the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai, the legendary queen of Jhansi and a symbol of fearless patriotism during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, Saikia paid deep tribute to her enduring legacy. Born into a Maratha Karhade Brahmin family, Lakshmibai’s valour electrified the Indian resistance against British colonial rule, inspiring countless generations. She remains a beacon of women’s empowerment and national pride.

On the same day, Saikia extended warm birthday greetings to Dipen Barua, a celebrated figure in Assam’s film and music industry and recipient of the esteemed ‘Asom Sourav’ award. Barua’s artistic journey began in 1967 as a playback singer under the mentorship of Dr Bezbaruah. Over decades, he has excelled as a composer, lyricist, and music director, contributing to the soundtracks of more than 50 Assamese films. His creative talent is matched by his distinguished cricket career, having competed in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy for 19 years and represented Assam in the prestigious Ranji Trophy.

In his message, Dilip Saikia highlighted Barua’s unique blend of sportsmanship and artistry, praising his commitment to enriching Assam’s cultural heritage. The recognition of these two diverse yet inspiring personalities on the same day reflects the rich tapestry of Assam’s historical valor and contemporary cultural dynamism.

Through this tribute and greeting, Saikia reaffirmed the importance of celebrating icons who embody Assam’s spirit and continue to motivate its people towards greater achievements in both patriotism and the arts.