Assam: BJSM Raises Concern Over Delay in Eviction of Illegal Encroachers in BTR

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KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) once again reiterated its strong and unequivocal demand for the immediate eviction of illegal encroachers from tribal belts and blocks and Government Khas lands within the BTR region. The BJSM has demanded that the eviction process must begin without further delay from Mojabari and Soraikonsra, where the facts, official records, and previous administrative proceedings provide sufficient grounds for immediate legal action.

In a statement, the Working President of the BJSM DD Narzary said that Mojabari village fell under the Sidli tribal block (PT) under Sidli Circle, covering Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon areas, which was constituted on December 5, 1947, vide Notification No. 69/45/20. He said that the land in question was presently under the occupation of alleged illegal encroachers, while the original Boro pattadars continue to pay land revenue.

Narzary questioned that when an administrative proceeding has already established the ownership of the tribal pattadars, what further evidence is required for the competent authority to act. He said that the Circle Officer, Sidli Circle, Chirang, issued a public eviction notice on August 5, 2023, against 56 families occupying Government Khas land at Soraikonsra. He questioned why effective legal action has not yet been taken despite an eviction notice having already been served.

The BJSM urged the BTC authority and the concerned government departments to act strictly according to law and restore government land to the government and protected tribal land to its lawful tribal owners.

He further said that according to records, approximately 3,49,505 bighas of land within tribal belts and blocks, excluding Government Khas land in the BTR region, have been occupied by encroachers.

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