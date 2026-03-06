Assam Board Raises HS First Year Pass Mark From 30% to 33% for 2026 Exam

The board has also clarified how the revised pass marks will apply across different theory and practical combinations:

For subjects carrying 100 marks in theory, students must score a minimum of 33 marks. In subjects with a 70-30 split between theory and practical, the requirement is 23 marks in theory and 10 in practical, totalling 33.

Where the split is 90 marks theory and 10 marks practical, students need 30 in theory and 3 in practical. For an 80-20 distribution, the pass requirement is 26 marks in theory and 7 in practical.

In subjects where theory and practical carry 50 marks each, students must obtain at least 17 marks in theory and 16 in practical to qualify.