Assam Board Raises HS First Year Pass Mark From 30% to 33% for 2026 Exam

The Assam State School Education Board (Division-II) has raised the minimum pass percentage for the Higher Secondary First Year Examination 2026 from 30 percent to 33 percent, according to a notification issued by the board.
Students will now need to secure at least 33 marks out of 100 to pass a subject, up from the earlier requirement of 30 marks.
The board has also clarified how the revised pass marks will apply across different theory and practical combinations:
For subjects carrying 100 marks in theory, students must score a minimum of 33 marks. In subjects with a 70-30 split between theory and practical, the requirement is 23 marks in theory and 10 in practical, totalling 33.
Where the split is 90 marks theory and 10 marks practical, students need 30 in theory and 3 in practical. For an 80-20 distribution, the pass requirement is 26 marks in theory and 7 in practical.
In subjects where theory and practical carry 50 marks each, students must obtain at least 17 marks in theory and 16 in practical to qualify.
The board's notification directed all heads of institutions to guide and support students in meeting the updated academic standards ahead of the 2026 examination.
A separate notification has also been issued by the board allowing certain students to appear in the HS First Year Examination 2026, though details of that provision were not specified in the current circular.