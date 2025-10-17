Assam Boasts India’s Second‐Largest Wild Elephant Population, DNA Study Reveals

Guwahati : Assam has once again proved its pride as a land of nature and wildlife. According to a DNA-based study by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the state is now home to over 4,000 wild elephants, making it India’s second-largest elephant habitat after Karnataka.

This first-of-its-kind national survey used non-invasive DNA analysis from elephant dung samples collected across the country between 2021 and 2025. The results show that Assam’s forests and grasslands provide excellent living conditions for wild elephants.