Assam Boasts India’s Second‐Largest Wild Elephant Population, DNA Study Reveals

Guwahati : Assam has once again proved its pride as a land of nature and wildlife. According to a DNA-based study by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the state is now home to over 4,000 wild elephants, making it India’s second-largest elephant habitat after Karnataka.
This first-of-its-kind national survey used non-invasive DNA analysis from elephant dung samples collected across the country between 2021 and 2025. The results show that Assam’s forests and grasslands provide excellent living conditions for wild elephants.
Experts say the numbers highlight the success of Assam’s ongoing conservation efforts, including the creation of elephant corridors, improved forest management, and community programs to reduce human-elephant conflict.
While India’s total wild elephant population now stands at around 22,400, Assam’s strong contribution showcases its vital role in protecting the country’s natural heritage.
Officials and wildlife lovers across the state have welcomed the findings as a moment of pride, reaffirming Assam’s place as one of India’s most important wildlife regions and a true sanctuary for gentle giants.