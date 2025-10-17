Top Headlines

Students Stage Protest at Gauhati University Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

Carrying banners and chanting slogans, students call for transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation into the singer’s death.
Image of the protest at Gauhati University, students demanding fair probe in late music icon Zubeen Garg's death case
Guwahati:  A student protest erupted at Gauhati University as hundreds of students gathered on campus to demand justice for late singer Zubeen Garg.

Holding banners and placards, the students chanted slogans calling for a fair and transparent probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the beloved artist’s death.

The demonstration, marked by peaceful unity and emotional fervour, reflects the deep connection young people share with Garg’s legacy as a voice of Assamese identity and culture.

Students emphasized that the ongoing investigation must uphold transparency, accountability, and truth, urging authorities to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

