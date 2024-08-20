Assam: Boat Carrying Students Capsizes at Ghunasuti Area of Lakhimpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: A boat carrying students capsized in the the Era Subansiri River (Mori Subansiri) at Ghunasuti area of Lakhimpur district on Monday at around 1.30 pm on Monday. The incident took place suddenly when about 30 students of Miri Jiyori College and Ghunasuti Girls’ School were returning home after crossing the Mahara Ghat of the river resulting in the drowning of the students. The boatman also drowned in the river. However, the members of the Mising community organizations who were constructing a bamboo bridge at that place of the river nearby saw them and swam to rescue all the students alive. Locals also went down to the river and rescued the drowned students safely.

