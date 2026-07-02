Assam: Boat clinic delivering healthcare services in Sonitpur sar areas

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Boat Clinic in the Sonitpur district continues to provide essential healthcare services to people living in the remote riverine (sar) areas along the Brahmaputra River. As many of these villages are inaccessible by road, the boat clinic serves as a vital link between the healthcare system and these communities.

The Boat Clinic conducts 18 health camps every month, covering 13 sar villages: Gai Tapu, Binde Tapu, Forse, Tintikia Tapu, Tintikia Chuburi, Nij Tintikia, Kuttamari, Dhumkutta, Ashigarh, Shorebil, Tinikur, 4 No. Seroni, and Pachim Laltapu.

A dedicated team comprising a medical officer, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), a pharmacist, a laboratory technician, and other healthcare personnel delivers a comprehensive range of primary healthcare services. These services include care for mothers and children, check-ups before and after childbirth, regular vaccinations, family planning, screening and treatment for chronic diseases, tuberculosis care, mental health support, lab tests, health education, and free essential medicines.

During National Immunisation Day (Pulse Polio), the Boat Clinic ensures that every eligible child under five years of age in the char areas receives the polio vaccine. The team also conducts awareness sessions to promote complete immunisation and encourage healthy practices among community members.

In addition to routine healthcare services, the Boat Clinic regularly organises awareness programmes on important public health issues, including malaria prevention, Japanese encephalitis (JE), diarrhoea prevention and management, deworming, sanitation, nutrition, and other national health programmes. These activities help improve community awareness, promote preventive healthcare, and encourage timely utilization of health services.

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