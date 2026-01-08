Assam: Bongaigaon Businessman Faces GST Raid, Rs 1.70 Crore Seized

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A GST raid conducted at the business premises of Achinta Narzary of Bongaigaon resulted in the recovery of Rs 1.70 crore. The operation was conducted by a 10-member team of the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam State GST, led by the unit’s Superintendent of State Tax, Monuj Kumar Dowari.

Providing details of the operation, Superintendent of State Tax, GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Monuj Kumar Dowari stated that Narzary is engaged as a government works contractor and has defaulted in tax payment. “Prima facie investigation has revealed multiple discrepancies, including non-payment of tax in respect of government works contracts and availing of ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC),” he added.

Dowari further revealed that the operation has been continuing over the last three days, during which officials verified records, documents, and transactions in detail. “The investigation team was successful in recovering an amount of Rs 1.70 crore on the spot. The taxpayer has failed to provide necessary documents, and the justifications which were presented by him were insufficient. A total evasion amount of Rs. 6.60 crore has been detected. The defaulting taxpayer has assured us he will pay the remaining amount within one month,” Dowari added.

Also Read: Veteran BJP Leader Kabindra Purkayastha Dies at 94; Assam CM Pays Tribute