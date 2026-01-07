BGR’s ‘Smile’ Campaign brings warmth to communities in Bongaigaon and Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Embodying IndianOil's core value of 'Care,' IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery, (BGR) launched its 'Smile' Campaign on New Year's Day, turning the occasion into a meaningful movement of community support. The campaign focused on reaching vulnerable groups across Bongaigaon and Chirang districts through thoughtful acts of assistance and engagement. As part of the initiative, senior leadership and employee collectives visited various welfare institutions, distributing blankets and specially prepared 'Care Kits.' Their efforts ensured that the first day of the year was marked by warmth, compassion, and grassroot transformation. Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, along with Sunil Kumar Kalita, CGM (Technical), and employee staff also interacted with the residents and shared essential supplies.

Also Read: MLA Sushanta Borgohain flags off BJP's wall painting campaign in Demow