Assam: Bongaigaon DTO Dipak Patowari Arrested in Guwahati City

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: Following an allegation of illegal registration for vehicles of other states, the police today arrested Bongaigaon DTO Dipak Patowari from his Rehabari house in Guwahati.

The arrest came in the wake of raising an accusation for registering a total of 417 vehicles in the Bongaigaon DTO office by using fake documents. At first, it was complained to the Chief Minister by a citizen, Bhadreswar Barman. As per his complaint, over 400 vehicles from Lakshadeep were re-registered in the Bongaigaon DTO Office by using fake identities and fraudulent documents.

After the complaint, Bongaigaon police, in association with senior transport officers, conducted a raid in the Bongaigaon DTO office. The raid led to deeper inroad into the allegation, leading to the seizure of many important documents.

The police already arrested two brokers involved in this fake registration case on September 7. They are Mostafa Ahmed alias Rinku and Ayub Hussein, both residents of Chalantapara area under Jogighopa PS in the Bongaigaon district.

Also Read: Assam: CID Arrest Masterminds of YBY App Scam in Biswanath Chariali District (sentinelassam.com)