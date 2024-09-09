Assam: CID Arrest Masterminds of YBY App Scam in Biswanath Chariali District

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: At a time when investigation into the unregulated deposit schemes in the state is going on in full swing, the CID arrested the two masterminds of the YBY App scam last night. The two are Aniram Basumatary (38) and Mithinga Narzary (48), both hailing from Gohpur Milannagar in the Biswanath Chariali district.

According to the police, the arrested duo lured investors with the promise of very high returns like 5 percent interest per day for a deposit of Rs 6,000, 6 percent per day for a deposit of Rs 10,000, and the like. After a few months, the investors started finding it difficult to withdraw money from their accounts, leading to a sensation in the state. The CID then came to the scene with a suo moto case against YBY App (CID cyber PS case No. 12/24 U/S-111(2)(b)/318(4)/316(2)/316(5) BNS R/w Sec-66 IT Act). On the other hand, investigation into the 28 cases regarding unregulated deposit schemes in the state led to the arrest of 61 accused in 14 districts in the state. The police suspect that actress Sumi Bora and Tarkik Bora have been hiding in Meghalaya by shifting hideouts frequently.

