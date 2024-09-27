Assam: Bonus issue generating heat in some tea estates of state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the Durga Puja approaching, bonus-related issues are creating law-and-order situations in some tea gardens in the state, needing the deployment of security personnel.

The bones of contention between the workers and the garden management are mainly two. While a section of gardens say that their financial conditions do not allow them to pay a 20 percent bonus in one installment, another section of gardens say that they are not so well off financially to pay a 20 percent bonus to their workers. They want to pay a 15- or 16-percent bonus.

In Difalu, Hatikhuli, Rangajan, Diring, Naginijan, Rangamati, Nonoi, Old Salonah, Chabua Hatiali, Mottock, etc., tea estate workers protested and gheraoed the office managers yesterday and today. The workers are adamant in their demand of a 20 percent bonus in one installment.

The state government set September 25 for the payment of a 20 percent bonus to the garden workers. However, a section of gardens has missed the deadline.

A section of workers allege that the managements of some gardens have told them that they (the managements) had an understanding with the ACMS (Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha) to pay the bonus in two installments. This has irked the workers, who question why ACMS goes for an understanding with management keeping the labourers in the dark.

Tea garden managements have their say that "tea production has declined due to erratic weather patterns, and the cost of production of tea keeps going up for various reasons. In such a situation, some of the gardens are facing difficulties in paying bonuses in one installment'.

According to state Labour Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan, bonus has always been a sensitive issue among the tea garden workers, and the government is keeping a close watch on the issue. If any garden does not pay a bonus, the government will take action as per the law.

Also Read: Assam: Below par amenities in some Tea estates of state (sentinelassam.com)