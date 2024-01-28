Move afoot to place Assam among nation’s 5 developed states: Minister Sanjay Kishan

SIVASAGAR: Along with other parts of the state, the 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated with patriotic fervour in Sivasagar on Friday. Sanjay Kishan, Minister for Labour, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, Government of Assam, formally unfurled the National Flag in presence of a large crowd at the main function of Republic Day at the historic Boarding Field in Sivasagar.

The Minister in his address, remembered the extreme sacrifice of the martyrs and freedom fighters of the country. He also fondly remembered Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of independent India as well as the great leaders of the country associated with the Constituent Assembly.

In the context of his speech, the Minister said that the 75th year of Independence has been declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and its subsequent period as the Amritkal of India. “We all have to move forward with concerted efforts to make our state achieve the expected goal in the Amritkal,” the minister said. “Work has already started in our state under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to make our state stand on the line of five developed states of the country,” the minister added. The minister, in his address, also cited development works being carried out under various departments in the district.

On the occasion, the minister inspected the parade and took salute of 14 teams including CRPF, 49 Assam Naval Unit, NCC unit of various schools, colleges, Scout Guides, Band Platoon of Ligiripukhuri 1st Assam Police Battalion etc.

Tableaus exhibited by agriculture, public health engineering department, health and family welfare and social welfare department at the Republic Day function attracted everyone present. A number of cultural troupes also participated in the cultural programme organized to coincide with Republic Day function.

In the event, 26 people were awarded for their exemplary service, prizes were given to the winning team participating in the Parade and two sportspersons were also given awards for sports excellence.

Prior to the main event, minister Sanjay Kishan paid floral tributes at Anandaram Baruah Park and Piyoli Phukan Park located on the banks of the Borpukhuri. Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav and Superintendent of Police Shubhrajyoti Bora accompanied the minister during the entire event.

Also Read: Assam: Two KLO Militants Captured with Explosives

Also Watch: