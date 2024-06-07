Assam: Bought-leaf factory closure move called off in state

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA) has decided to temporarily withdraw its decision to close factories. This decision follows appeals and assurances from the Upper Assam Small Tea Planters' Association and certain members of the All Assam Small Tea Growers' Association, who have committed to avoiding the use of banned chemicals in their plantations. During a press conference at the Gymkhana Club, Chand Kumar Gohain, president of ABLTMA, announced that the association would resume accepting green tea leaves from small tea growers starting tomorrow. He stated 'In response to the requests and assurances from the small tea growers' association regarding the non-use of prohibited chemicals, we have opted to temporarily withdraw our shutdown decision. From tomorrow, all ABLTMA member factories will accept green tea leaves from small tea growers. We also plan to voice our concerns to the government and the Tea Board to seek an immediate resolution'. Prior to this agreement, the 2 organizations also signed a MoU. The two organizations will also jointly workout the solution of 100 percent dust tea through auction as envisaged by Tea Board. Diganta Hazarika, general secretary of the Upper Assam Small Tea Planters' Association, also addressed the media at the event. It is important to note that ABLTMA had previously announced a shutdown of its factories from June 1, citing the inability to produce FSSAI-compliant tea from untested green leaves provided by small growers.

