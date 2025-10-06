Assam Boxers Shine Bright, Clinching Gold and Bronze At National BFI Cup 2025

Adding to the state’s medal tally, Saraswati Boro clinched a bronze medal in the 51 kg division, demonstrating exceptional skill and tenacity throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Bhupali Hazarika earned a bronze in the 54 kg category, further contributing to Assam’s impressive showing.

The BFI Cup attracted top-level boxers from across India, making Assam’s podium finishes especially commendable. The trio’s success is a testament to the growing talent pool in Assam and serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring athletes in the region.

With performances like these, Assam continues to solidify its reputation as a rising powerhouse in Indian boxing.