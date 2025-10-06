Top Headlines

Assam Boxers Shine Bright, Clinching Gold and Bronze At National BFI Cup 2025

Ankushita Boro’s gold and two bronze medals by Saraswati Boro and Bhupali Hazarika underscore Assam’s growing strength in Indian boxing.
Image of Boxers from Assam standing proud after winning medals in BFI Cup 2025
Guwahati: Assam’s boxing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the prestigious Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Cup 2025, held from September 30 to October 7 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Leading the charge was Ankushita Boro, who secured the gold medal in the highly competitive 65 kg category after a commanding win against Rajasthan’s Parthivi. Her triumph not only marked a personal milestone but also raised Assam’s profile on the national boxing map.

Adding to the state’s medal tally, Saraswati Boro clinched a bronze medal in the 51 kg division, demonstrating exceptional skill and tenacity throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Bhupali Hazarika earned a bronze in the 54 kg category, further contributing to Assam’s impressive showing.

The BFI Cup attracted top-level boxers from across India, making Assam’s podium finishes especially commendable. The trio’s success is a testament to the growing talent pool in Assam and serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring athletes in the region.

With performances like these, Assam continues to solidify its reputation as a rising powerhouse in Indian boxing.

