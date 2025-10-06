Assam Cabinet Brings Relief To Women Staff In Remote Areas After 5 Years of Service

Guwahati: In a progressive decision, the Assam Cabinet has approved the transfer of female employees who have been serving in remote areas like South Salmara, Dhubri, and Char regions for the past five years, allowing them to return to their home districts or nearby locations.
The move, announced after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aimed at improving the work-life balance, safety, and mental well-being of women who have been serving in geographically and logistically challenging regions for extended periods.
“This is a recognition of the dedication of our women employees. They have served the state in difficult conditions, and now it’s time to bring them closer to their families,” said a government spokesperson.
The initiative covers women across various departments, including education, healthcare, and administrative services, who have completed five years or more in difficult postings. The decision is expected to impact hundreds of female staffers positively and create more inclusive, sensitive governance practices.
It also reflects the state’s growing focus on gender-sensitive policies and support for women in the workforce.