Assam Cabinet Brings Relief To Women Staff In Remote Areas After 5 Years of Service

Guwahati: In a progressive decision, the Assam Cabinet has approved the transfer of female employees who have been serving in remote areas like South Salmara, Dhubri, and Char regions for the past five years, allowing them to return to their home districts or nearby locations.

The move, announced after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aimed at improving the work-life balance, safety, and mental well-being of women who have been serving in geographically and logistically challenging regions for extended periods.