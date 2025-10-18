Charan Boro Sworn In as Assam Cabinet Minister, Signalling BPF’s Return to NDA

Boro’s induction strengthens the ruling alliance and is seen as a strategic move ahead of the next Assembly elections. A Cotton College graduate and postgraduate from Gauhati University, Boro has represented the Mazbat constituency since 2016.

Party insiders view his inclusion as a reflection of the BPF’s focus on youth leadership and renewed engagement in state governance. His selection over senior leaders also signals a generational shift within the party.

With Charan Boro’s entry into the cabinet, political observers see the BPF’s return as a move to consolidate support in the Bodoland region and reinforce the NDA’s political base in Assam.