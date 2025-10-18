Charan Boro Sworn In as Assam Cabinet Minister, Signalling BPF’s Return to NDA

Guwahati : In a significant political development, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the Assam government on October 18, marking the party’s formal return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after years in opposition.
The oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, was administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary.
Boro’s induction strengthens the ruling alliance and is seen as a strategic move ahead of the next Assembly elections. A Cotton College graduate and postgraduate from Gauhati University, Boro has represented the Mazbat constituency since 2016.
Party insiders view his inclusion as a reflection of the BPF’s focus on youth leadership and renewed engagement in state governance. His selection over senior leaders also signals a generational shift within the party.
With Charan Boro’s entry into the cabinet, political observers see the BPF’s return as a move to consolidate support in the Bodoland region and reinforce the NDA’s political base in Assam.