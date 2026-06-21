Assam Braces for Heavy Downpour as IMD Warns of Landslide Risk

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across Assam over the next seven days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in several districts. The IMD also predicts heavy rainfall in Guwahati over the next 2-3 days.

According to the district-wise weather forecast issued on Saturday (June 20), thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are expected in many parts of the state from June 20 to June 25. Several districts in Lower Assam, Central Assam, Upper Assam and Barak Valley are likely to experience adverse weather conditions during this period.

The IMD has issued warnings for isolated places in districts including Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Hailakandi, among others. Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some districts, particularly between June 21 and June 24.

In an advisory, the IMD stated, "The weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms and lightning, with a few spells of rain, are very likely to occur in the isolated places of the city along with the other districts, especially in the western part of the state in the coming 2-3 days, which may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets. The district authorities and ASDMA are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert."

In view of the situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has requested the denizens of Guwahati city to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of heavy rain. The Authority has advised residents in low-lying and hillside areas to remain vigilant for any signs of flooding or landslides.

Moreover, people have been urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain.

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