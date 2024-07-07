Assam: Kaziranga National Park in flood peril; wildlife casualties 114

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With around 70% of the area in Kaziranga National Park submerged by flood waters, the wildlife is facing a harrowing time, with around 114 casualties , including rhino and hog deer. Most of the animals died from drowning in the flood waters, while several perished from road accidents while attempting to cross the national highway passing through the national park.

To ensure the safety and security of wildlife, the movement of vehicles through KNP is restricted. The movement of passenger vehicles, both commercial and private, at the regulated speed under the piloting of police and forest staff will continue around the clock every half hour through NH 37. Commercial trucks are not allowed to enter the KNP area from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. However, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., they can proceed at the regulated speed.

Sources said that around 114 casualties have occurred and more than 95 animals have been rescued in KNP so far. Of the casualties, 93 are hog deer, 6 rhinos, 2 Sambar deer and others . Of the rescued animals, 50 have been released back into the wild after treatment, and 35 are undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Incessant Rainfall Worsens Flood Situation in State, 24 Lakh Affected (sentinelassam.com)