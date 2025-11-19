Jorhat Marks Zubeen’s 53rd Birth Anniversary with Devotion and Demand for Justice

Jorhat: In Zubeen’s hometown, Jorhat, his 53rd birth anniversary was observed on Tuesday with a series of heartfelt programmes. For the people of North-West Jorhat, the day carried a deep emotional weight, as this year’s celebration took place in the absence of the artist they adored. The event, held at the Sarbodaya College playground, opened with the lighting of 53 lamps and the planting of 53 Nahor saplings as a mark of respect and remembrance.
Following this, a group of women gathered on the stage and performed Dihanam, weaving Zubeen Garg’s name into their devotional verses. From that same platform, they raised their voices demanding justice for the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. They were accompanied by Bipul Chetia Phukan, who also offered a soulful Dihanam in Zubeen’s memory.
Later, students and over a thousand attendees joined together to sing "Mayabini", one of Zubeen Garg’s timeless creations. As the song faded, the crowd united in a single call: “Joi Zubeen Da,” and “We want justice soon.”
Social worker Trishul Saikia, who was present at the event, said that the people of North-West Jorhat had observed the entire day with collective devotion and respect. He mentioned that the programme began with floral tributes to Zubeen’s portrait, followed by the lighting of 53 lamps and the planting of 53 Nahor saplings. The mothers then led the Dihanam and devotional sessions.
Saikia appealed for Zubeen Garg’s birthday to be officially declared as “Zubeen’s Day” and also urged that justice be delivered without delay. He added that several individuals who had once performed alongside Zubeen were present at the event as well.