Jorhat Marks Zubeen’s 53rd Birth Anniversary with Devotion and Demand for Justice

Jorhat: In Zubeen’s hometown, Jorhat, his 53rd birth anniversary was observed on Tuesday with a series of heartfelt programmes. For the people of North-West Jorhat, the day carried a deep emotional weight, as this year’s celebration took place in the absence of the artist they adored. The event, held at the Sarbodaya College playground, opened with the lighting of 53 lamps and the planting of 53 Nahor saplings as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Following this, a group of women gathered on the stage and performed Dihanam, weaving Zubeen Garg’s name into their devotional verses. From that same platform, they raised their voices demanding justice for the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. They were accompanied by Bipul Chetia Phukan, who also offered a soulful Dihanam in Zubeen’s memory.

Later, students and over a thousand attendees joined together to sing "Mayabini", one of Zubeen Garg’s timeless creations. As the song faded, the crowd united in a single call: “Joi Zubeen Da,” and “We want justice soon.”