Eviction Drive Launched to Clear Encroachments at Roumari Beel in Nagaon

Nagaon: The Nagaon district administration launched an eviction drive on Thursday at Roumari Beel in Tuktuki, Dhing, targeting encroachments that have been affecting the wetland and surrounding farmland.

Officials said the move aims to reclaim areas around the beel that had been illegally occupied or altered by encroachers. Locals welcomed the operation, saying that the unauthorised developments had caused artificial flooding and disrupted the natural flow of water in the wetland.

One resident said, “Usually, people are wary of eviction drives and protest against them. But we are grateful to the administration for taking steps to clear Roumari Beel of encroachments.” He added that encroachers had dug ponds haphazardly around the beel, blocking the wetland and leading to the inundation of nearby cultivational fields.