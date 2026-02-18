Assam Cabinet Approves Job Quota for Tea Tribes, Adivasis

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Cabinet on Tuesday took several decisions at a meeting held today, including three per cent reservation for Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities in Class I and Class II state government jobs.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with this move, the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities will now get reservation benefits in higher-level government services, in addition to the existing quota in Class III and Class IV posts.

Apart from the reservation decision, the Cabinet also approved the Vote-on-Account Budget statement, which was placed before the Assam Legislative Assembly for the initial months of the financial year 2026–27.

In a major welfare push, the Cabinet cleared the release of entrepreneurship seed capital to an additional 1,07,532 eligible women SHG members under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) scheme.

The cabinet also approved the construction of a second Sainik School at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong, following the Ministry of Defence’s clearance of the project’s DPR, as well as the settlement of over 31 bighas of land in Dhemaji district in favour of the Assam Cricket Association for sports infrastructure development.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for integrated development of the Borbheti Campus in Jorhat to promote heritage-based tourism, enhanced earned leave for school teachers to 15 days, and approved amendments to the Assam Agricultural Service Rules to ease promotion norms.

