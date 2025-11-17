Assam Cabinet Approves New SOPs for Smarter Fertiliser Distribution

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has given approval to a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designed to streamline fertiliser distribution across the state. The updated system will be implemented through the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) and is expected to make the supply chain more efficient, transparent, and farmer-friendly.

According to government officials, the revamped distribution model will leverage ASAMB’s growing network of more than 5,000 registered retailers to ensure fertilisers reach farmers promptly and without unnecessary delays. This step comes as part of the state’s broader effort to promote sustainable agricultural growth and enhance productivity in rural regions.

The new SOPs are expected to simplify the coordination between suppliers, wholesalers, and local distribution points. They also aim to improve real-time monitoring and accountability in fertiliser delivery, helping to reduce bottlenecks and prevent shortages during critical farming seasons. Authorities said that technology-backed monitoring will play a key role in achieving these goals.

Agriculture department representatives noted that the reform aligns with the government’s strategy to support farmers through policy modernisation and on-ground delivery. Emphasising the importance of timely access to agricultural inputs, they added that the initiative will allow small and marginal farmers to plan their cropping cycles more effectively.

With this decision, the Assam government reaffirmed its commitment to building a resilient agricultural ecosystem where policy reforms translate into tangible results for farmers. Officials said the move represents a shift from announcements to active implementation, reflecting the government’s determination to deliver results that directly benefit the state’s farming community.