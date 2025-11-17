AASU's Statewide Nahor Plantation for Zubeen Garg's 53rd Birthday

Leading the initiative, Abdur Rezzak Sheikh, Acting President of the South Salmara–Mankachar district AASU, said the Nahor tree (Mesua ferrea) was chosen for its cultural value and because it was a tree Zubeen Garg often spoke fondly of. He explained that planting Nahor saplings was a way of keeping the artist’s memory alive through something that would continue to grow and thrive for years to come.

Sheikh also shared that similar plantation drives would be organised in other parts of the district and in several other districts of Assam, making the tribute a statewide gesture of respect. He appealed to students and the general public to plant more Nahor trees wherever possible, saying that doing so would help preserve both the environment and the cultural values that Zubeen championed.

Those who took part in the programme said they felt the tribute was fitting, quiet, rooted in nature and deeply connected to the land Zubeen Garg loved. As the last of the saplings went into the ground, the rows of young plants stood as a gentle reminder of an artist who continues to live on in the memories, songs and emotions of the people of Assam.