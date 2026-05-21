Assam Cabinet Approves New State Data Policy 2026, Sets Up Centre for Data Management for Unified AI-Ready Database

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan this evening took two important decisions—approval of the Assam State Data Policy and the Governor’s speech for the new Assembly session.

Briefing the media, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora said, “The Cabinet has approved the draft address by the Governor of Assam under Article 176(1) of the Constitution of India in the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly on 22nd May 2026.”

Bora also said, “The Cabinet has approved the notification and implementation of the Assam State Data Policy (ASDP) 2026 and the supersession of the Assam State Data Policy (ASDP) 2022. ASDP, 2026, creates the Centre for Data Management (CDM) as the main agency to set up a single state database for analytics and AI, requiring all departments to share data in an organized way to help both the departments and citizens foster innovation.

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