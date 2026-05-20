Assam CM meets Nitin Nabin and discusses issues, including cabinet expansion

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today met BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin and general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam in New Delhi.

After his meeting with the party president, the chief minister said, “I briefed him on the roadmap for implementing our sankalp patra and discussed other important matters. I’m extremely grateful for his guidance.”

The chief minister also went to the BJP headquarters in Delhi and met the general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Gautam said, “A courtesy meeting was held with the Assam Chief Minister. I conveyed to him my best wishes on the historic victory in the Assembly election and his appointment as the chief minister.”

According to sources, as said earlier, the Chief Minister also discussed the issue of Assam cabinet expansion with the party president for about 40 minutes. The meeting discussed how the government would fulfil the BJP’s campaign promises.

The Chief Minister also met BJP’s national organizing secretary BL Santosh and had discussions with him for half an hour.

With the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly set to begin on May 21, the newly elected MLAs will take an oath on May 22. Though the Chief Minister announced that the cabinet expansion would take place in the first week of June, party sources said that the cabinet expansion is unlikely before June 15, as the Mal Mah (Intercalary Month) spanning from May 16 to June 15 will end on June 16. This month is considered inauspicious.

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