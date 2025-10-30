Assam: Cabinet approves Rs 2,205-cr ADB-funded flood control project

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Cabinet approved the Rs 2,205-crore ADB-funded flood control project. This project comprises 76 km of anti-erosion work, 33 km of embankment construction, and 17 km of pro-siltation work, besides land reclamation.

The cabinet decided to donate the state’s GST share that will come from sales of tickets of Zubeen Garg’s last film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, to the Kalaguru Artistes’ Foundation, founded by Zubeen Garg. The government took this decision after consulting with Garima Saikia Garg.

The Cabinet decided to accord Cabinet minister ranks to BTC CEM and Deputy CEM and state minister ranks to all BTC EMs within the jurisdiction of the council. The Cabinet decided to allot land up to 50 bighas to Morans and Mataks on a par with tribal people under the Mission Basundhara 3.0.

The cabinet approved the Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to reorganize and activate the district police accountability committees.

The cabinet approved the construction cost of Rs 249 crore for the Lachit Maidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Jorhat.

The cabinet decided on a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 each to 67 Raax committees of Majuli and Rs 25,000 each to 2,068 Raax committees across the state.

On November 5, the death anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, as many as 5,000 people will sing his song, ‘Manuhe manuhar babe’, in every district headquarters in the state.

Also Read: Assam, ADB Sign Rs 1103 Cr Loan for Urban Resilience