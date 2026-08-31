Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 50,000 Crore Infrastructure Package; Proton Therapy Centre for GMCH

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In sync with Viksit Assam, the Assam Cabinet today approved Rs 50,000 crore for various infrastructure projects in the state for the coming five years. The cabinet also approved the establishment of a Proton Beam Therapy Centre for cancer patients in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital with a cost of Rs 600 crore, besides many other decisions.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said, “The Government of Assam, in its cabinet meeting today, approved a package of Rs 50,000 crore to boost up various capital-intensive projects in the state. Funds will be raised from our resources as well as money from NABARD. We also hope to receive some funds from various central government schemes. The funds will be spent mostly on strengthening anganwadi centres, housing for tea garden workers, and strengthening of roads and power networks in the state. This package will also see the construction of women’s markets and women’s hostels and the strengthening of our industrial estates. The government will allocate a portion of the funds to strengthen for the strengthening of anti-flood embankment schemes in various parts of the state. Rs 30,000 crore of the amount will come from NABARD. The cabinet meeting today approved the MoU for signing with NABARD. Works with these funds will start in 2027-28. The projects will take seven years for completion.”

The cabinet approved the establishment of a Proton Beam Therapy Centre at Guwahati under the Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST) Project, Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS). The Chief Minister said, “The cabinet approved Rs 600 crore for the centre. While the World Bank will provide Rs 315 crore as a loan, the state government will bear the remaining Rs 285 crore. It will be the first of its kind in the public healthcare system in the country. In the private sector, only Apollo Chennai and Tata Memorial Hospital have this facility. In the world, only 40 medical institutions have Proton Beam Therapy Centres. It will take three years to set up at the GMCH.”

The other Cabinet decisions are the development of an integrated 30-MW solar and 25-MW (100 MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Rakhyasini Jungle Block under Matia Revenue Circle, Goalpara district; the allotment of 1,174 bigha land in Kamrup (M) and Nagaon districts in favour of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department (AIDC/AIIDC) for the development of industrial estates and land banks; and the extension of a one-time window for determining the market value of tea gardens or tea lands to calculate stamp duty and registration fees for conveyance deeds. The Cabinet has extended the one-time SOP valuation mechanism for the purpose.

The cabinet also approved the sanction of Rs.109.99 crore for the project ‘Infrastructure Development Project at Gauhati University, Assam’ under the SOPD-G fund for the financial year 2026-27 for the completion of the several projects. The Chief Minister said Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan will visit Gauhati University on September 7, 2026. He will launch the works of the infrastructure projects.

The other decisions are (i) the approval of the Assam Trade Articles (Licensing and Control) (Amendment) Order 2026: the abolition of retail selling licence for petroleum products; (ii) rates for masur dal and sugar to continue subsidized distribution to NFSA ration cardholders. Subsidized price – Rs. 70/kg for masur dal; Rs. 35/kg for sugar; (iii) approval to “The Assam District Court Employees Service Rules, 2026”; (iv) approval to the notification of Assam Allied and Healthcare Council (AAHC) Rules, 2026; (v) approval to Rs. 155 crore for the construction of ROB near Hawaipur Railway Station, including construction of bypass road between Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong and NH27 Bamungaon under SOPD; (vi) approval to an amendment to the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019 to include Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) as eligible industrial activity for facilitating the implementation of fiscal incentives as provided under the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of Assam, 2022; (vii) approval to a proposal to set up a project by Fermbox Bio Private Limited at Tezpur for Rs. 300 crore; (viii) approval to the role and responsibilities to the existing Social Welfare Committee of the Gaon Panchayat, to function also as the GP level village water and sanitation committee (VWSC) for matters relating to drinking water and sanitation, in compliance with JJM 2.0 Guidelines; (ix) entitlement to Orunodoi beneficiaries of Sivasagar and Charaideo to get Rs 2,000 this month; while beneficiaries of other districts will get Rs 1,200; and (x) financial incentives for Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana Scheme, CM-FLIGHT scheme, will be getting their shares from September 1, 2026. The state government will provide Rs. 15,000 to the remaining flood-affected families on September 1, 2026.

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