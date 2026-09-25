Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 796-Crore ADB Loan, Rs 11,000-Crore Investment Proposals

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet today approved several decisions, including the proposed ADB loans, draft Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Rules, 2026, Rs 11,000-crore investment proposals, setting up a testing laboratory of spices in the state, etc.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the cabinet approved the Rs 11,000-crore investment proposal of JK Lakshmi Cement that will set up a cement factory in Umrangso.

He said that the cabinet approved the proposed Rs 796-crore ADB loan for wetland and fishery development. "The government of India will repay Rs 637 crore of the loan amount, and the state government will repay Rs 159 crore. We will spend this amount on the restoration and rehabilitation work of 102 derelict community beels in the state," the Chief Minister said.

To boost the state spice market, the cabinet approved the setting up of a spice testing laboratory at Ulubari in Guwahati. The Spice Board of India will manage the laboratory. This laboratory will allow farmers in the state who want to test their spices for export to do so in Guwahati, instead of going to Kolkata for the test.

The cabinet approved a 20 per cent bonus for state-owned ATCL gardens. The state has 807 registered tea gardens; of them, 548 gardens have already announced a 20 per cent bonus before the Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister said that keeping an eye on the Durga Puja, the government will pay Rs 1,500 instead of Rs 1,250 as the monthly incentive of Orunodoi for October to the beneficiaries of the scheme. October 17 this year will be treated as an additional holiday along with the Durga Puja holidays.

The cabinet approved the draft Assam Muslim Marriage Registration (Compulsory) Rules, 2026. These rules have been framed under Section 25 of the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, 2024, to establish a uniform procedural framework for compulsory registration across Assam.

The cabinet also opened the issuance of Aadhaar cards for adult women who have been associated with self-help groups and have no Aadhaar cards. Such women can apply for Aadhaar cards up to March 31, 2027. Issuance of Aadhaar Cards for adults has been banned in the state.

The cabinet decided to provide a subsidy for farmers who will take loans from banks under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Under this scheme, 90 per cent of the loan is borne by the banks and 10 per cent by the farmer or an FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation). The government will now cover 5 per cent of the farmers' 10 per cent contribution if they take the loan individually. If farmers take the loan as collective entities, the government will cover their entire 10 per cent contribution.

The cabinet approved handing over 504 bighas of land in the Kamrup district to the Industries Department to develop industrial estates. The cabinet also approved the transfer of 257 bighas of land to the Agriculture Department to establish an agricultural college in Patharkandi.

The cabinet decided to hold elections to the Mising Autonomous Council and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council in November this year. These elections will have no symbols of political parties.

Also Read: Trump Welcomes Xi to White House, Hails ‘Great Friendship’ and Trade Progress