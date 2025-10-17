Assam Cabinet Approves Xatra Commission Bill

3% hike in DA; Rs 125 crore for Nijut Moina Asoni

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Cabinet today approved "The Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025" to safeguard the sacred heritage institutions, promote their cultural and economic potential, and ensure their legacy for future generations through a blend of modern governance and reverence for tradition. The Cabinet also decided to hike three per cent DA, and approved Rs 125 crore for the Nijut Moina Asoni.

The Xatra Commission, one of the recommendations of the high-level committee on Clause VI of the Assam Accord led by Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma, will secure xatra lands from encroachment and disputes via transparent governance, while promoting sustainable economic growth through heritage tourism and Xatriya arts. It will further safeguard Vaishnavite heritage through a digital repository for lands, artefacts, and manuscripts, ensuring global accessibility and preservation.

The commission will comprise a retired judge of a high court as the chairperson, besides other members. After the formation of the commission, any xatra land-related disputes will go to the commission first. The commission will investigate and instruct the district commissioners to take action.

The State Cabinet approved enhancing dearness allowance by three per cent for state government employees. At present, the DA of state government employees is 55 per cent. With this enhancement, the DA will be 58 per cent, the same as that of the central government employees.

The State Cabinet approved Rs 125 crore as a financial sanction for providing financial assistance as an admission incentive to girl students under Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni who are enrolled in government and venture educational institutions in higher secondary for 2025-26.

The Cabinet authorized the Department of Industries to invest Rs 4,000 crore as the state's equity in Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd, a joint venture company of the state government, OIL, NFL, HURL & BVFCL, over a period of 4 years. The Prime Minister is likely to lay the foundation stone of the joint venture company by December this year. The total cost of the company is around Rs 10,601 crore.

The project envisages setting up a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of the Namrup IV Fertiliser plant with a minimum capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum (LMTPA) at Namrup within the existing premises of BVFCL. The project will bring an investment of Rs 10601.40 crore in the state, which will increase economic activities in the state.

