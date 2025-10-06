Cachar Set for Massive Launch of Orunodoi 3.0 at 1,575 Locations

To ensure a smooth rollout, the administration has deployed LAC, Block, and ULB-wise Nodal Officers, arranged drinking water, medical units, power backup, and sought police deployment for crowd management.

Final data, updated on October 4, shows Silchar Municipal Corporation has the highest number of beneficiaries (29,192), followed by Udharbond (14,367), Borkhola (12,991), Kalain (12,489), and Dholai–Narsingpur (12,121).

Speaking ahead of the launch, DC Mridul Yadav, IAS, said Orunodoi 3.0 reflects the Chief Minister’s vision of direct benefit to deserving women and families. He called the launch a “celebration of empowerment” and emphasized full preparedness.

The district also confirmed that data reconciliation between the initial (1,83,008) and final (1,81,438) numbers ensures transparency and elimination of duplication.

The rollout reaffirms the Assam Government’s dedication to clean, inclusive, and people-first governance.