Assam Cabinet Clears Rs 24,800 Crore Investment, OBC Status for 37 Tea Communities and More

The Assam Cabinet took a series of wide-ranging decisions on Tuesday, covering industrial investment, water infrastructure, land rights, community welfare, education, and cultural recognition. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma briefed the media after the meeting.

The Cabinet approved six investment proposals amounting to Rs 24,800 crore, signalling continued efforts to attract large-scale industry to the state. Details of the individual proposals were not immediately disclosed.

