Assam Cabinet decides to set up 24x7 Emergency Response Framework

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam Cabinet made several decisions, including setting up a 24x7 Emergency Response Framework and framing new minor mineral rules, among others. To set up the Emergency Response Framework with helpline number 112, the cabinet approved Rs 100 crore.

After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said before the media, “The Assam government has decided today that the phone number 112 will be modernised, where 200 police vans will operate within the Framework. Whenever incidents like theft, dacoity and attacks happen, people can dial 112 for necessary help. The call centre for 112 will be located at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon. When someone calls, the call centre will inform the nearest police vehicle, and the police personnel will reach the spot immediately. The call centre will be operational 24x7, and 1,000 drivers will be required to operate 200 vehicles. Another 200 youths will be needed to operate the control room. Such a system exists in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and the Assam government has decided to implement it in the state. If anyone calls for medical help, the call will be referred to 108, and in case of fire, the fire services will be informed. Rs 100 crore has been approved for this system.”

Regarding the cabinet decision for the amendment of Assam Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2013, as Assam Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 2026, the CM said, “Sand and stone chips come from Arunachal, Nagaland and Mizoram to Assam. But we cannot confirm whether the suppliers pay royalty in their states. From now on, they have to pay royalty and GST in their states. For bringing these materials into Assam, they will now have to pay Rs 150 per cubic metre. The Rules will modernise mineral governance in Assam by addressing operational gaps, seasonal supply disruptions, and inadequate enforcement mechanisms.”

The CM further said, “A relaxation in the austerity measures, earlier introduced by the government, will be done in view of the West Asia crisis. Earlier, it was decided that no government employee will be allowed to go abroad for personal or official visits. But, as the war in West Asia has ended, government employees can travel abroad for personal visits at their own expense after taking prior permission. In case of government work, an official can go abroad but will have to take advance permission.”

The Cabinet has approved leasing out 33 bighas of land to Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited (AMUL) for the establishment of a Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC)/chilling centre for milk procurement at Biswanath. This will aid in formalising milk procurement, strengthening cold storage and creating employment opportunities.

The Cabinet has approved the introduction of the following Bills in the upcoming Budget session of the Assam Assembly: Assam Tourism (Development & Registration) (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Assam Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2026; Assam Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Assam Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026; Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority (GSCDA) Bill, 2026; and Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

A cabinet committee with Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Bimal Borah and Jayanta Mallabaruah was formed in today’s cabinet meeting to streamline the Agar business . They will interact with farmers, businessmen and the Government of India and then submit a report to the Assam government.

Regarding the state Budget 2026-27, the CM said that it will include the vision of the state government over the next five years.

On safeguarding the Assamese language, the CM said, “Assamese was, is and will remain. Nobody can blackmail Assamese people over the Assamese language.”

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