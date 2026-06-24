Assam Cabinet Eases Land Norms for Private Institutions, Automates Farm Land Conversion

Land requirements for private universities & schools; conversion of agricultural land; policy for homestays

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The State Cabinet today made the decision to introduce several amendment bills during the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, apart from a new policy for homestays.

During the cabinet meeting, it was decided that if someone wishes to convert agricultural land for the installation of solar panels or setting up small and Khadi industries, it will be done automatically through a portal. It will no longer be necessary to adhere to the earlier provision for taking the district commissioner's permission.

The cabinet also decided to modify the rules for land requirements in establishing private universities and schools. At present, land measuring 60 bighas in rural areas and 30 bighas in urban areas is required. The cabinet today reduced the requirements to 35 bighas in rural areas and 21 bighas in urban areas. Similarly, the land requirement for private schools was reduced from 6 bighas to 2 bighas in rural areas and from 3 bighas to 1 bigha in urban areas. However, all institutions have to abide by safety regulations and disaster mitigation rules.

The cabinet also approved Rs 9.75 crore to provide VRS for the Assam Tea Corporation Ltd's executive staff.

Regarding the registration of homestay facilities, the cabinet decided that the process will now be done through a portal and that homestays will have to renew their registration every three years. A policy to provide financial support to homestays will be taken up during the budget session.

Amendments to the Land Regulation Bill will also be introduced during the Assembly's budget session. Land within a 5 km radius of Xatras more than 200 years old cannot be sold to people from other communities. Furthermore, only people residing in the area for three generations can buy or sale land near Xatras, the cabinet decided.

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