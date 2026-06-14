Assam Cabinet Minister Nilima Devi calls for united effort towards developing Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Emphasising unity, coordinated governance, and inclusive development, Udalguri's Guardian Minister and Assam Cabinet Minister Nilima Devi on Thursday called upon all sections of society and government departments to work collectively for the holistic progress of the district.

Addressing a high-level review meeting held at the conference hall of the district commissioner's office in Udalguri, the minister stated that the district had witnessed a remarkable transformation over the years and stressed the need to continue the momentum of development through cooperation and mutual understanding.

"Udalguri has changed significantly compared to the past. Earlier, when I used to visit the district for organisational activities, communication facilities and roads were not in satisfactory condition. Today, visible development has taken place, and we must continue working together to resolve every remaining challenge," she remarked.

She further underlined the importance of maintaining harmony among the diverse ethnic communities of the Udalguri district, while preserving their language, literature, and cultural heritage. The minister also laid special emphasis on addressing unemployment and strengthening the district's economic condition by adopting practical and people-oriented measures.

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