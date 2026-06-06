Assam Cabinet Expanded as 12 MLAs Take Oath as Ministers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today administered the oath of office and secrecy to 12 ministers in the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jyoti-Bishnu International Auditorium in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Minister Sarma, senior BJP leaders, legislators, government officials and thousands of BJP workers.

The 12 legislators who took their oaths as cabinet ministers were Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain.

The Chief Minister termed his cabinet a 'balanced team which represents the aspirations of all sections of people, and their experience and wisdom will further strengthen our resolve of building a Viksit Assam.'

In sync with World Environment Day, after taking an oath, all the ministers, including the chief minister, planted a sapling each on the premises of the auditorium.

With this induction, the strength of the Council of Ministers has risen to 17, including Chief Minister Sarma and the four ministers who had already been sworn in earlier - Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora and Charan Boro. Speaking to the media, all the ministers echoed the chorus of "working under the Chief Minister for the development of Assam, regardless of the portfolios they would be entrusted with."

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