Assam Cabinet: History and Geography made Mandatory from Classes 6 to 8

Cabinet decisions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet took several decisions in its meeting today, especially making history and geography subjects mandatory for students of classes 6, 7 and 8.

After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said before the media, "The Justice (retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma high-level committee on implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord had recommended that history and geography subjects be made mandatory for students of classes 6, 7 and 8 in Assam. Today's cabinet approved the curricula of both subjects. Students of classes 6, 7 and 8 will have to appear for exams with total marks of 50 each. Earlier, both subjects were included under the social science subject. The burden of the students will increase by 100 marks, but they will learn a lot about history and geography."

The CM also said, "We, the Government of Assam, had requested the Government of India for the greenfield Doloo airport. Now, our government is awaiting the decision of the central cabinet on this. The Airport Authority of India had requested the Assam government to hand over the land for the airport. So, the cabinet today approved the handover of 3,000 bighas of land of Doloo Tea Estate, acquired by our government earlier."

He further stated that a new Sainik School will be established at Longvaku in the Karbi Anglong district in Assam, with a cost of around Rs 335 crore. "Today's cabinet meeting gave the administrative approval for the establishment of the school. The school will be jointly set up by the central and Assam governments, with a funding pattern of 80:20. Already, tenders have been invited for the construction of the Sainik School at Longvaku. The Government of India has already released Rs 100 crore for the project. This will be the second Sainik School in Assam after that in Goalpara."

The Cabinet today approved the allotment of land to 1,200 families under Mission Basundhara.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2025. The policy aims to transform Assam into a major logistics hub.

The Cabinet approved a joint project to be set up at Assam Engineering College by the Assam Government and Dassault Systems India Pvt. Ltd. The project, to be established over 5,000 sq. ft. at a cost of Rs. 243 crore, will offer courses related to Aerospace & Defence, Automotive and Electric Vehicles. Of the total cost, the Assam Government will contribute Rs. 43 crore, while Dassault Systems India Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs. 200 crore.

The Cabinet also approved compensation to 884 families for land acquired during the construction of the four-lane National Highway in the Dima Hasao district.

Regarding the Post Malone concert in Guwahati on Monday, the CM said, "This entire programme is sponsored by outside government agencies. Initially, we thought that our government would put in money, but now, because of various private sponsors, there is no need for the Assam government to spend money on the concert. We may be required to put in a small amount, but the majority of funds has been raised through sponsorship. BookMyShow is the organizer of the concert."

On the subject of the charge sheet in Zubeen's death case, the CM said, "Singapore Police will submit its charge sheet on December 18, but the Assam Police will submit the charge sheet on December 12. When the charge sheet is seen, then only people will understand what actually happened in Singapore."

Also Read: Assam Cabinet decisions: GoM to invite CCTOA for talks