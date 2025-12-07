Charge sheet in Zubeen death case will be filed on December 12: SIT chief

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the death of Assam’s reigning voice and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, will submit the charge sheet in the case before the court on December 12.

This was revealed before the media today by SIT chief SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta while addressing a press conference at the CID office. He said, “I want to inform you about the progress we have made in CID case no. 18/2025. We have arrived at the concluding phase of the investigation in the case. We will file the charge sheet in the case before the court on December 12.”

Responding to a query from a reporter, the SIT chief said they have come to the final stage of the investigation and that the findings of the probe will be revealed in the charge sheet slated to be filed.

He further said, “We have arrested seven persons and taken the statements of more than 300 persons in connection with the case.” The SIT chief clarified that only one charge sheet will be filed in the case.

Regarding the case (no. 19/2025) against accused Shyamkanu Mahanta on financial irregularities unearthed during the SIT’s investigation, SDGP M P Gupta stated that the investigation into the case is progressing and the charge sheet will be filed in due course of time.

Refusing to divulge any details about the outcome of the investigation into Zubeen’s death, the head of the SIT reiterated that all the particulars will be known once the charge sheet is filed before the court, including the number of pages comprising the charge sheet.

