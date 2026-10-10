Assam Cabinet Praises PM's Leadership, Supports Lovlina's Boxing Academy with Land Premium Waiver

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has expressed gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of 25 years of his continuous public service, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the Prime Minister of India.

Chaired by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday, the cabinet adopted a 76-point resolution in this regard.

The cabinet deliberated on the Prime Minister's contributions to the nation and his transformative role in the development of Assam and the Northeast.

The cabinet also acknowledged the far-reaching changes witnessed across sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, industry, peace and security, social development, and the preservation and promotion of the region's rich cultural heritage.

Recognising the Prime Minister's vision and leadership, the cabinet unanimously adopted the resolution, conveying the state government's gratitude for his untiring commitment to the welfare of the people and the progress of the nation.

It also acknowledged the significant impetus accorded to the development of Assam and the Northeast, strengthening the region's integration with the national growth trajectory.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved the waiver of the settlement premium for land allotted to Lovlina Boxing Academy, in recognition of the achievements and contribution of ace boxer and the Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain to Indian sports and her role in inspiring aspiring athletes.

The waiver pertains to land measuring more than 3 bighas situated at Hudumpur village under Chayani Mouza in Palashbari Revenue Circle.

The settlement premium for the allotted land has been waived, with settlement approved at a nominal rate of Re 1.

According to the cabinet, the decision is aimed at supporting the development of sporting infrastructure and encouraging the growth of boxing and other sporting disciplines in Assam.

The cabinet noted that Lovlina's achievements on the international stage have brought immense pride to the state and country, while serving as an inspiration to the younger generation to pursue sporting excellence.

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