Lovlina Borgohain credits public blessings after grand felicitation in Sarupathar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Lovlina Borgohain was accorded a grand public felicitation in a festive atmosphere in Sarupathar on Thursday. The programme was organised by the Dhansiri District Sports Association at the premises of the Rong Ghar Public Hall in the heart of Sarupathar town.

After reaching Sarupathar co-district for the first time since winning the gold medal with her impressive performance in the boxing competition, Lovlina was escorted from near the Dhansiri Bridge on the Barpathar–Shilnijaan road to Sarupathar in a massive bike and car rally during the afternoon. Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan accompanied Lovlina during the rally.

Lovlina’s father, Tiken Borgohain, was also felicitated by various organisations.

While accepting the public felicitation, Lovlina said, “I was able to win this gold medal only because of everyone’s blessings. Without people’s blessings, it is not easy to reach a higher level and win a medal at major competitions. I believe we work hard. There are many struggles. Life always has its ups and downs, and we have to face many things. But ultimately, it is the blessings of the people that make a difference. I want to give the credit for this achievement of my life to the people.”

Also Read: Lovlina Borgohain Honored with Grand Welcome in Bokakhat After Asian Games Triumph